Lauderdale, Colbert businesses excited to re-open once coronavirus restrictions loosen

In The Shoals a lot of businesses are breathing a sigh of relief after Gov. Kay Ivey said many of them will get to re-open, with some new rules, when the coronavirus Stay At Home order expires at 5 p.m. Thursday.

We spoke with one business owner who said her store has had an increase in sales and another businesses that's been devastated by this but is learning new skills to navigate the market.

Louise's Flowers Louise's Flowers

Both stores are ready to physically open their doors.

“It’s a huge relief,” said Sandra Cox Tate, owner of Louise’s Flowers and Gifts in Lauderdale County. “We're still going to do the curbside pickup. That's actually worked out really well for us.”

Ashley Morrow owns Shoppes at Coldwater in Tuscumbia. Her store sells locally made jewelry, clothes and other items. Her store has actually seen growth.

“We doubled down on our digital strategy and did a lot to connect with our customers online,” Morrow said. “We had already started doing that. And our shop has actually grown and I would say we’re some of the lucky few that have seen growth.”

Morrow said her plan is to have people come in for the next few weeks by appointment only.

And you'll have to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

“You'll have to wear masks in here,” she said.

“We will wear masks when we have customers in here and it's those small guidelines that have been put out that hopefully when they're together can create a safer shopping environment and that's what small businesses can do over the big guys.”