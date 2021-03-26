Large-scale coronavirus vaccine clinics opening in Colbert, Franklin, more Alabama counties

The Alabama Department of Public Health is opening more large-scale coronavirus vaccine clinics in North Alabama.

Beginning March 27, the department will hold drive-through vaccination clinics in Colbert, Escambia, Franklin, Geneva, Jefferson, Montgomery and Walker counties for people who qualify to receive a vaccine.

There is no cost to receive a vaccine. Those currently eligible for vaccination are people 55 years old and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c as specified in Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.

There is already a large-scale vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

You can download and fill out the registration form for the clinics here. You'll need to bring it with you on the day of your appointment.

For more information, click here.

You can find the state’s information for the clinics in Colbert and Franklin Counties below:

Colbert County Drive Thru Clinic

First Dose: March 29

Second Dose: April 19

Location: Northwest Shoals Community College Patriot Center Gym, 800 George Wallace Blvd, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

To schedule an appointment and read more about your visit, go to https://forms.gle/Nwg4SWnjRiXnwwAq8. If you need to cancel or change your appointment time, call (256) 386-4747.

Franklin County Drive Thru Clinics

First Dose: March 31 or April 1

Second Dose: April 21 or April 22

Location: Calvary Baptist Church, 6241 US-43, Russellville, AL 35653

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/8832019160119/false#/invitation.