"It's not a lack of work, but a lack of work ethic": Labor shortage still evident in North Alabama

Millions of people across the country lost their COVD-related unemployment benefits on Labor Day. However, people in Alabama already lost those benefits back in June as an attempt to get people back to work.

"It's tough," Stan Stinson said.

Stinson and Tina Ford own several businesses in North Alabama. They've had to close 3 of them and reduce their hours because of lack of staff.

"We haven't been able to open at night because we haven't had enough staff to do it without working the 60 hours a week. They wouldn't have any quality of life, so we just made the decision for the business to not be open because truthfully your staff deserves better," Ford explained.

They need to hire 35 people in order to fully reopen all of their locations. They've tried, but many are ghosting them during the interview process.

"It's crazy because it's the new norm.I talked with other business owners. All of them would have ghosting. We'll set up 10 interviews and two of them may show," Stinson explained.

"Either didn't show up or didn't show up for work after we hired them," Ford added.

"It's a crazy time right now," Stinson said.

Alabama's July unemployment rate went gone down 0.1% compared to June. It's now the lowest it's been since the pandemic began.

The Alabama Department of Labor says the number of claims has also gone down steadily since Alabama opted out of the federal benefits. 2,142 people got a job between June and July.

"Work is available. If people want to legitimately earn money and to work, there are jobs everywhere," Stinson said.

However, local business owners really haven't seen a difference.

"There's not really an incentive for them to come to us and have to work 40 hours. We all know that if we have something that is your normal to get back into something that was normal is hard. It's hard to make that step. I think they're holding on until they have to," Ford said.

"With all the other government subsidies available, why show up?" Stinson said.

They believe the benefits lead to a lack of work ethic, which they hope changes soon.

"It's really frustrating right now because we're offering really good wages. We have benefits. We have a good working environment. We treat our people pretty darn well," Stinson said.

"It's time to figure out how to get back into normal life and be able to go to work and come home at night. You may be tired, but you're excited by what you accomplished that day," Ford added.

A recent study found that states that opted out of the pandemic unemployment payments early did see a small increase in employment, but also saw a decrease in spending. Experts say the expiration of federal unemployment benefits across the country on Monday could lead to an additional half a million new jobs in September and October. However, they also expect to see around $8 billion in reduced spending.