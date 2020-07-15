Kroger to start requiring customers to wear masks in stores

Kroger announced Wednesday afternoon that it will begin requiring customers to wear masks inside stores.

This begins July 22, and the company says the goal is to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Walmart and Sam’s Club also announced Wednesday that customers in those stores will be required to wear masks starting July 20. Read more HERE

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a mandatory mask-wearing order that begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and is effective through 5 p.m. July 31. Read more HERE

Kroger released this statement:

With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country—as America’s grocer—we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Kroger’s most urgent priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our associates and customers while meeting our societal obligation to provide open stores, ecommerce solutions and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.

As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe. According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.

We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (small children are exempt). We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our ecommerce services like pickup or delivery. To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free (generally a $4.95 fee).

We thank our associates and customers for partnering with us to slow down the spread of COVID-19.