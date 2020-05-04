Kroger limiting meat purchases

Kroger stores across the county are limiting the amount of meat shoppers purchase.
At Kroger stores in North Alabama, you may see signs up saying customers can only purchase two packs of specific meat,
including ground beef, chicken, and pork.
A Kroger representative said in a statement, "There is plenty of protein in the supply chain, however, some processors are experiencing challenges."
This could relate to Coronavirus cases increasing in major meat supplier companies across the county.
Shoppers say they are glad the company is taking precautions to keep them safe.
"I think that's a smart thing to do. We don't want to spread the virus unnecessarily. It's good for people not to hoard and for everyone to share," said shopper, Adrienne Booth.
Kroger representatives say the company purchases meat from several different meat suppliers.
