Kroger and the City of Decatur are offering free drive-thru coronavirus testing.

Testing is available Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The site will be set up in the parking lot of Epic Church at 607 14th Street SE.

You don’t need to have symptoms to be tested. It's required to schedule an appointment through Kroger Health’s online portal.

Make sure to bring your ID to the appointment.