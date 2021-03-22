Krispy Kreme will give you 1 free doughnut every day with proof of coronavirus vaccination

Krispy Kreme is rewarding everyone who gets the coronavirus vaccine with free doughnuts.

The company announced that, beginning March 22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.

This includes those who so far have received only one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two doses.

And, it’s not just a one-time deal.

You can get one free doughnut a day, and don’t have to buy anything else.

Even those who don’t want to get vaccinated are being included, with the company saying “If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start.”

Krispy Kreme has locations in North Alabama in Decatur, Florence and Huntsville. Get more details on them HERE

Learn more about the free doughnut rules HERE