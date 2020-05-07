Kohl’s to reopen Alabama stores on May 11

Kohl’s is reopening its stores in Alabama on Monday, May 11.

The company says there will be limited store hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, social distancing measures and cleaning and sanitizing measures. It will be doing temperature checks, safety training and requiring masks and gloves for employees.

There will be dedicated shopping hours for at-risk people, including seniors, those who are pregnant or people with underlying health conditions, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Customers are urged to keep six feet of distance from other people in the store. Shopping carts will be sanitized and occupancy will be limited. There are also protective barriers at registers.