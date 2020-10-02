Kellyanne Conway tests positive for coronavirus

Kellyanne Conway, the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, announced on Twitter Friday night that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," she said.

"As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The president is currently working from a presidential suite at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The Trumps were tested after Hope Hicks, counselor to the president, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.