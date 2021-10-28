Kids clothing, furniture tough to find in North Alabama due to shipping delays

Parents in North Alabama are facing another burden from the disruption in the supply chain.

Clothing and furniture for babies and toddlers are taking longer to get to retailers.

Supply chain disruption is causing shortages for children's clothing

Parents told WAAY 31 that they're seeing a lot less clothing in stock for kids both online and in stores. We called around to more than 10 children's clothing stores in Madison County and learned they're all having a difficult time stocking various items.

Jasmine West, an employee at All About Baby, said it ends up being a guessing game for them.

“You just never know what brand is going to run behind because we’ve got some shipments stuck at port," she said.

She said the shipping delays in the past few months have been the worst she's ever seen in her four years working there. West suggests planning ahead and getting some winter clothes now, but in the sizes your child will be in a couple of months.

“We’ve had delays in shipments. Just (Wednesday), we got a box that we were supposed to get back in July," said West.

However, a three-months-long clothing delay doesn't compare to the year-long wait for cribs and furniture.

“These women are having babies, and a lot of them have to leave because we don’t get the furniture in time for the baby," said West.

All About Baby has about 90 percent of its clothing supplies in stock, according to West.

The owner of Play it Again, Sylvia Frith, said the shortages some stores are facing are causing more parents to shop at consignment stores like hers.

“They grow out of (clothes) so fast, and then when the babies are born, you know, they’ll come in and they’ll be like, ‘I’ve got to get more clothes, they’re growing,’” she said.

Frith said the changing of seasons is when her store generally has the most in-stock because people are donating what their kids no longer fit into from the previous year.