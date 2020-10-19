Jury trials resume in Limestone County

In Limestone County on Monday, jury trials started back up. Like everything else in our lives, the coronavirus is changing the way the process looks.

Jury selection is now held at the Athens Senior Center to allow for social distancing. Before entering the center, potential jurors will get a temperature check.

Once the jurors are selected, they will go to the Limestone County Courthouse for trial where they will be seated six feet apart.

Criminal cases will be the first to go to trial and then civil cases will follow.