Jury deliberations could start Wednesday in Morgan County capital murder trial

Jury deliberations could start Wednesday in the capital murder trial for Roger Dale Stevens in Morgan County.

On Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case, and the defense chose to not bring any witnesses to the stand, which the judge said was unexpected.

All the evidence has been presented to the jury now. The prosecution and the defense will give their closing arguments beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the first murder trial in Morgan County since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There were about 40 people in the courtroom on Tuesday. Twelve of those people were a part of the jury.

Normally, in a capital murder trial, there are 12 jury members and two alternates, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the court decided to add two extra jury alternates in case the virus impacts the trial.

The spectators and the jury were wearing masks, but the prosecution, the defense and the judge all were not.

Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said the courthouse has jury members stay six feet apart in the courthouse and wear their masks. They have also put marks on the courtroom benches to make sure that people social distance.

The prosecution and the defense teams were not wearing masks, but they were grouped on opposite sides of the room and at least six feet away from the other people in the courtroom.

Stevens is accused of killing his ex-wife, Kay Stevens, at her Decatur bakery five years ago on Nov. 14, 2015.