Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Judge: Alabama can't prohibit abortion during pandemic

A federal judge ruled that Alabama cannot ban abortions as part of the state’s response to coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 9:11 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge ruled that Alabama cannot ban abortions as part of the state’s response to coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Sunday issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from forbidding abortions as part of a ban on elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson says abortion providers can decide whether a procedure can wait.

The ruling was a victory for abortion rights advocates who are fighting efforts in Texas, Ohio, Alabama and other states to prohibit abortion services during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lawyer for clinics said it will ensure abortion remains available in Alabama.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events