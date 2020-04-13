Judge: Alabama can't prohibit abortion during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge ruled that Alabama cannot ban abortions as part of the state’s response to coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Sunday issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from forbidding abortions as part of a ban on elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson says abortion providers can decide whether a procedure can wait.

The ruling was a victory for abortion rights advocates who are fighting efforts in Texas, Ohio, Alabama and other states to prohibit abortion services during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lawyer for clinics said it will ensure abortion remains available in Alabama.