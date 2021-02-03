John Hunt Park site to serve as North Alabama's large-scale coronavirus vaccine clinic

Hunstville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the current coronavirus vaccine site at John Hunt Park in Huntsville will get more doses so it can be one of Alabama's large-scale clinics.

Starting Monday, Spillers said they plan to administer 1,000 more shots per day at John Hunt. This would put the daily number of doses near 2,000 per day, or three doses every minute, Spillers said.

This will be appointment only. Walk-ups are discouraged, Spillers said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health said eight large scale driver-through clinics will open Monday in Alabama.

The clinics are in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa will open the week of Feb. 8.

Feb. 8 is the day that more people in Alabama become eligible to receive the vaccine, including those 65 and older, teachers, grocery store workers and more.

