Huntsville's John Hunt Park ramps up coronavirus vaccine distribution

Five hundred people received the COVID-19 vaccine at John Hunt Park on Monday, and in a few weeks, 1,000 people will be receiving the vaccine there every day.

Starting this week, vaccines will be administered at John Hunt Park seven days a week, allowing for 3,500 people to be vaccinated.

And in three weeks, even more people will receive the vaccine.

"I'm very proud of Huntsville and their ability of what they're doing," said Steve Wood.

Wood brought his 81-year-old parents to the John Hunt Park Vaccine Clinic for their first dose of the vaccine. During the pandemic, he and his wife have been caregivers to his parents.

"We're home with them and my wife is a school teacher. I'm a workplace chaplain, and so, we were very concerned that we might bring something home to them because they stay home," said Wood.

But as more people get the vaccine, that concern lessens.

"We're going seven days a week from now on out and there's been no issues, actually very good process," said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice-President of Operations.

And people receiving the vaccine agree with Doughty.

"It's really easy and everybody is really nice and they're very well organized," said Linda Singleton, vaccine recipient.

In a few weeks, though, 1,000 people a day will be vaccinated at John Hunt Park every day of the week.

"A thousand is about the max that we can do out there at that location," said Doughty.

Wood's parents will be included in those future vaccines, but he can already see a difference in them now.

"They're very glad. It makes them feel at peace, you can tell," said Wood.

Doughty says 7,000 vaccines a week is the most the hospital will be able to administer at the John Hunt Park vaccine clinic.