Jobless claims decline in Alabama as economy reopens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - New unemployment claims have declined by nearly 25% in a week in Alabama as state businesses continue reopening during the pandemic.

More than 550,000 people have filed for jobless benefits in the state since state-ordered shutdowns began in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. And while the Department of Labor says more than 21,000 applied for benefits last week, that's down from nearly 28,000 the week before. And it's far below the high of 106,000 claims in a single week in early April.

Many people are still getting unemployment benefits from earlier in the pandemic.