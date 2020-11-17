Jemison High School moves to remote-only learning

Another Huntsville City school is moving to remote-only learning.

The Huntsville City School System announced Tuesday that Jemison High School is joining four other schools doing remote learning for the rest of the week.

Jemison High School, Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Columbia High School and Huntsville High School are doing the remote learning through Nov. 20.

This is due to the impact of coronavirus, including the number of positive cases, the number of students and staff in quarantine and the availability of substitute teachers.

Traditional students at these schools will return to campus on Monday, Nov. 30, with Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 already designated as e-learning days across the district. The Thanksgiving holiday will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27.

Parents in the Huntsville City School System have until Friday to decide if their students will return to the traditional classroom setting or Huntsville Virtual Academy next semester.