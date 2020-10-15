Jacksonville State University head football coach tests positive for coronavirus

The Jacksonville State University head football coach announced on Thursday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Coach John Grass says he is now isolating at home.

“I am confident in the protocols that we have to handle positive results,” he said in his announcement Thursday.

Grass said he will continue to follow the plan until he is cleared to return to the team in person. He said he will remain involved remotely and continue to help the team in preparing for their game Saturday at the University of North Alabama.

Assistant Head Coach Jimmy Ogle will oversee the team in person on Saturday in Florence.