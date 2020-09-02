Jackson County selected to participate in Rural Recovery Accelerator program

Jackson County has been selected to participate in a program to help people in the county during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county was one of six counties in the state selected to partake in the Rural Recovery Accelerator program.

The Rural Recovery Accelerator is a new initiative launched by Opportunity Alabama, a statewide organization. Opportunity Alabama is working closely with the Jackson County Economic Development Authority, Main Street Alabama Scottsboro, the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Impact Learning Center, the City of Scottsboro and TARCOG to help the county.

The goal of the program is to help rural communities build economic strategies to survive the pandemic.

To do your part, there is a survey people in Jackson County can fill out. You can find a link to that survey here.