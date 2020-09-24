Jackson County real estate, tag and titles offices reopen after coronavirus closure

The Jackson County Revenue Commissioner's real estate office and tag and titles office are reopening after a temporary closure due to a positive coronavirus case.

Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Guthrie posted a video to the Jackson County Commission’s Facebook page on Monday, saying that an employee’s spouse tested positive for the virus.

The offices are reopening on Thursday at 8 a.m.

In Monday’s Facebook post, Guthrie said employees were required to get tested prior to returning to work.