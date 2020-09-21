Jackson County real estate, tag and titles offices closed due to coronavirus case

The Jackson County Revenue Commissioner's real estate office and tag and titles office are temporarily closed due to a positive coronavirus case.

Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Guthrie posted a video to the Jackson County Commission’s Facebook page on Monday, saying that the offices will be closed for at least the next few days after an employee’s spouse tested positive for the virus.

Guthrie said they are following CDC protocols and employees must get tested prior to returning to work. He also said there is a separate situation at the public works department and employees there will also need to be tested before returning.

Guthrie apologized for the inconvenience and said the public can contact the commission office at 256-574-9280 with any questions or concerns.

The Jackson County Revenue Commissioner also posted to Facebook about the situation, saying they “have been authorized by The Department of Revenue to waive any and all late fees that may arise during this temporary closure.”

