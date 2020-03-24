Clear
Jackson County deputies self-quarantining after weekend arrest

There is one confirmed case of coronavirus in the county as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says seven employees are self-quarantining due to a weekend arrest.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more information about this and will provide updates on air and online.

