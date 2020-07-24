Jackson County coronavirus testing site reopens in Scottsboro

Next week, a drive-through coronavirus testing site reopens in Jackson County. Highlands Medical Center opened the testing center at the Veterans Fairgrounds in Scottsboro this week.

"We're seeing, you know, a steady flow through each day," said Wendi Raeuchle, Highlands Medical Center Director of Marketing.

Raeuchle said the testing site opened because of demand from people in the community.

"You do not have to have a physician's order to come. We have a provider here that will screen you and they will order a test for you if it is needed. People in the community don't have to go to a doctor. They don't have to find their way to an urgent care. They can just come here," said Raeuchle.

Raeuchle says after the Fourth of July holiday, Jackson County saw a spike in positive coronavirus test results. She says after the holiday weekend, the number of positive tests doubled.

"So there was a bit of a spike, but we believe the spike has happened and we are trending back down for now," said Raeuchle.

The testing site is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and so far, they have not had to turn anyone away.

"Luckily, we have not had to be in that position at this time. You know, we don't really know what tomorrow holds, but for now, we are looking good as far as testing supplies," said Raeuchle.

The testing site will remain open as long as there is a need for it in the community and there are enough testing supplies. Test results are expected to be back between 5 to 7 days.

As of Friday, Highlands Medical Center reports only one coronavirus patient. The facility said it has plenty of supplies and beds to take care of all patients in the community.