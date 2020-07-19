Jackson County Fair set to start amid coronavirus pandemic

Crews are setting up the Jackson County fair that's set to begin later this week. The 87 year long tradition will continue, but will look much different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple trucks roll in to Scottsboro, as set up begins for the Jackson County fair. "If we don’t have this fair, we’re going to be struggling, the VFW and the American Legion," said Donna Hinkle, Jackson County fair board president. Donna Hinkle the Jackson County fair board president says the main reason they are having the fair is to raise money for local veterans.

"This is how we make our money to support our veterans in this community," said Donna Hinkle, Jackson County fair board president. Hinkle tells WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli they will be following state guidelines. This includes temperature checks at the gate and mandatory masking. They are also limiting the number of people in the fairgrounds. Guests and vendors will be socially distanced and workers must wear gloves and masks at all times. "We are doing everything that we can do. We’re sanitizing every ride after every ride. We’re searing everyone six feet apart unless you are a family. We’re social distancing the whole time. We have marks on the ground, signs everywhere. Sanitizing stations everywhere," said Rodney James, Vice President of James Gang Amusements.

The Mayor of Scottsboro, Robin Shelton issued a statement saying he expressed his concerns about the fair and said quote "I am not endorsing the fair and neither is the City of Scottsboro." Hinkle says they will be doing everything to comply with the state's guidelines. "If you are sick, please don’t come, but if you’re well, we want you to come and we want you to enjoy," said Donna Hinkle, Jackson County fair board president.

In the statement Mayor Shelton also said the City of Scottsboro Police Department will be monitoring the fairgrounds to make sure people are following the guidelines.

The fair will open this Wednesday at 5:30 at the Veterans Park Fairgrounds.