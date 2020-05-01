The Jackson County Courthouse opened to the public for business Friday.
There were some changes, like fewer entrances, dividers, and limited hours.
The line started out the door and went around the building before noon as people waited to be let in.
Some people WAAY 31 spoke with didn't mind waiting in the nice weather.
"It's a good day just to be standing and waiting," said Tammy Appleton, visited Jackson County Courthouse.
While others WAAY 31 spoke with looked at the line and turned around to leave.
From 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning people over 60 years old and those who are considered high risk were able to come in.
Then the courthouse was cleaned by staff.
After that, the rest of the public was able to come in from noon to 4.
"Glad that they're opening because there are a lot of people running around with no tags, and stuff," said Tammy Appleton, visited Jackson County Courthouse.
The Jackson County Commission Chairman told WAAY 31 they will also be following the same guidelines next week and may make adjustments after that.
Here is more information from the Jackson County Commission Facebook page:
8:30 – 10:30 Senior citizens and the disabled
10:30 – 12:00 closed for cleaning
12:00 – 4:00 open to the general public
County Offices: OPEN
Revenue Commission
Tags & Title
Mapping and Appraisal
Real Estate/Property Taxes
Jackson County Probate
Drivers Licence Renewals
Deeds
Boat Stickers
Jackson County Commission
Jackson County Sheriff
Jackson County DA
YOU WILL BE ABLE TO ASSENTEE VOTE.
State Offices: CLOSED to the general public or see note.
Jackson County Circuit Clerk
Judge's Chambers
Probation and Parole CALL FIRST
Veterans Affairs CALL FIRST
Board of Registers CALL FIRST
The list is not meant to encompass all of what an individual department does.
Related Content
- Jackson County Courthouse reopens to the public after coronavirus shutdown
- Jackson County Courthouse reopens May 1st to the public
- Jackson County Courthouse reopens May 1 with new safety measures
- Madison County Courthouse to reopen May 4
- Morgan County Courthouse reopening May 4
- Madison County Courthouse expected to reopen next week
- Madison County Courthouse, Probate Office closing due to coronavirus
- Marshall County Courthouse closing to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Marshall County Courthouse closed through May 1 due to coronavirus
- DeKalb County closes courthouse to prevent coronavirus spread