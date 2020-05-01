Jackson County Courthouse reopens to the public after coronavirus shutdown

The Jackson County Courthouse opened to the public for business Friday.

There were some changes, like fewer entrances, dividers, and limited hours.

The line started out the door and went around the building before noon as people waited to be let in.

Some people WAAY 31 spoke with didn't mind waiting in the nice weather.

"It's a good day just to be standing and waiting," said Tammy Appleton, visited Jackson County Courthouse.

While others WAAY 31 spoke with looked at the line and turned around to leave.

From 8:30 to 10:30 in the morning people over 60 years old and those who are considered high risk were able to come in.

Then the courthouse was cleaned by staff.

After that, the rest of the public was able to come in from noon to 4.

"Glad that they're opening because there are a lot of people running around with no tags, and stuff," said Tammy Appleton, visited Jackson County Courthouse.

The Jackson County Commission Chairman told WAAY 31 they will also be following the same guidelines next week and may make adjustments after that.

Here is more information from the Jackson County Commission Facebook page:

8:30 – 10:30 Senior citizens and the disabled

10:30 – 12:00 closed for cleaning

12:00 – 4:00 open to the general public

County Offices: OPEN

Revenue Commission

Tags & Title

Mapping and Appraisal

Real Estate/Property Taxes

Jackson County Probate

Drivers Licence Renewals

Deeds

Boat Stickers

Jackson County Commission

Jackson County Sheriff

Jackson County DA

YOU WILL BE ABLE TO ASSENTEE VOTE.

State Offices: CLOSED to the general public or see note.

Jackson County Circuit Clerk

Judge's Chambers

Probation and Parole CALL FIRST

Veterans Affairs CALL FIRST

Board of Registers CALL FIRST

The list is not meant to encompass all of what an individual department does.