Jackson County Courthouse reopens May 1st to the public

The Jackson County Courthouse opens to the public May 1st.

But, there are some things you need to know before heading there.

"I think our community is ready to get back to normal," said Tim Guffey, Jackson County Commission Chairman.

The outside of the Jackson County Courthouse looks normal, but the inside will look different to most.

"Just because we are opening up, it’s not business as usual completely. We want to make sure everyone is safe," said Guffey.

Guffey made several changes.

There's now only one entrance you can go through, so you can keep your distance from others.

You'll also see glass dividers to protect employees and the public.

There are also dividers to direct you into lines depending on the business you need to take care of.

Social distancing is a priority here at the Jackson County Courthouse.

They have stickers on the floor that are 6 feet apart, to show you where to stand.

"That way we don’t have people doubling back congregating in the hallway, we’re going to keep the hallways clear," said Guffey.

There are also certain hours you need to be aware of.

From 8:30 in the morning till 10:30, only senior citizens and people with disabilities will be allowed in.

Then the building will be closed for an hour and a half so staff can clean the building.

"We’re going to shutdown and our cleaning folks are going to sanitize the building and try to really get it cleaned up the best they can," said Guffey.

Then the courthouse will be back open to the public from noon to 4.

"We feel good about it, we’ll just have to wait till tomorrow to see how it goes," said Guffey.