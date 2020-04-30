Jackson County Courthouse reopens May 1 with new safety measures

The Jackson County Courthouse will open to the public on Friday, May 1.

The courthouse will operate on a block schedule for when certain groups are allowed to enter.

From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., seniors and people with disabilities can visit the courthouse. From 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., the courthouse will be closed for cleaning. After 12 p.m. and until 4 p.m., the courthouse will be open to the general public.

The courthouse will only let a certain amount of people in at a time.

According to the Jackson County Commission, officials will try to keep the flow of people going in one direction, and only those with a disability will be able to use the elevator.

People are also encouraged to wear a face covering when visiting the courthouse.

For more information from the county, click here.