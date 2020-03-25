Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville City Schools: Morris Middle School teacher has coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Employee at G.E. Appliances in Decatur tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Jackson County Commission says part-time employee dies after contracting coronavirus Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jackson County Commission says part-time employee dies after contracting coronavirus

A letter from Commission Chairman Tim Guffey says the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed this.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 4:32 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 4:36 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Jackson County Commission announced late Wednesday that one of the county’s part-time employees has died after contracting coronavirus.

A letter from Commission Chairman Tim Guffey says the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed this.

The health department has not sent out that information publicly.

This would be the first coronavirus death reported in Alabama.

Guffey says the employee worked in a department at the Jackson County Courthouse "that did not require regular contact with the public."

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events