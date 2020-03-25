Jackson County Commission says part-time employee dies after contracting coronavirus

The Jackson County Commission announced late Wednesday that one of the county’s part-time employees has died after contracting coronavirus.

A letter from Commission Chairman Tim Guffey says the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed this.

The health department has not sent out that information publicly.

This would be the first coronavirus death reported in Alabama.

Guffey says the employee worked in a department at the Jackson County Courthouse "that did not require regular contact with the public."

