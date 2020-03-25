Clear
JOBS: These North Alabama employers are hiring during the coronavirus crisis

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:35 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 5:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As the coronavirus crisis impacts all our daily lives, many people are being laid off or furloughed from their jobs.

And the need for a job and a paycheck continues.

WAAY 31 is compiling a list of North Alabama employers looking to add workers right now.

Take a look at the list below and then click on the company name to be taken to its job page.

We'll be updating this list regularly, so check back often.

And if you're an employer looking to add staff, email us the name of your company and information on how people can apply to newsroom@waaytv.com WAAY 31 is offering this service free to help our community.

HUNTSVILLE

* AFS Foundation & Waterproofing

* ALDI

* Denny's

* ECMD

* LG Electronics

* Mitchell Plastics

* Papa John's

* Storey Trucking Co.

* Southern Food Services

* Target

MADISON

* Burger King

* Kroger

* NTB

* Papa John's

ALBERTVILLE

* Mitchell Grocery Corporation

* Spectrum

ATHENS

* Bestway Rent to Own

* Champion Auto Group

DECATUR

* ALDI

* Marco's Pizza

* Parker Towing

* Papa John's 

* Tractor Supply Company

FLORENCE/MUSCLE SHOALS

* ALDI

* Big Lots

* Books-A-Million

* Papa John's 

* PetSmart

* Rural King

SCOTTSBORO

* Zaxby's

