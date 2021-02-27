Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 5:32 PM
Updated: Feb 27, 2021 8:05 PM
Posted By: Lauren Neergaard and Matthew Perrone, AP

The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

“This is really good news,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press Saturday. “The most important thing we can do right now is to get as many shots in as many arms as we can.”

J&J initially is providing a few million doses and shipments to states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.

J&J also is seeking authorization for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization. The company aims to produce about 1 billion doses globally by the end of the year. On Thursday, the island nation of Bahrain became the first to clear its use.

“This is exciting news for all Americans, and an encouraging development in our efforts to bring an end to the crisis,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “But I want to be clear: this fight is far from over,” he added, encouraging people to stick with masks and other public health measures.

On Sunday, a U.S. advisory committee will meet to recommend how to prioritize use of the single-dose vaccine. And one big challenge is what the public wants to know: Which kind is better?

“In this environment, whatever you can get — get,” said Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan, who chaired an FDA advisory panel that unanimously voted Friday that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks.

Data is mixed on how well all the vaccines being used around the world work, prompting reports in some countries of people refusing one kind to wait for another.

In the U.S., the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots were 95% protective against symptomatic COVID-19. J&J’s one-dose effectiveness of 85% against severe COVID-19 dropped to 66% when moderate cases were rolled in. But there’s no apples-to-apples comparison because of differences in when and where each company conducted its studies, with the Pfizer and Moderna research finished before concerning variants began spreading.

NIH’s Collins said the evidence shows no reason to favor one vaccine over another.

“What people I think are mostly interested in is, is it going to keep me from getting really sick?” Collins said. “Will it keep me from dying from this terrible disease? The good news is all of these say yes to that.”

Also, J&J is testing two doses of its vaccine in a separate large study. Collins said if a second dose eventually is deemed better, people who got one earlier would be offered another.

The FDA cautioned that it’s too early to tell if someone who gets a mild or asymptomatic infection despite vaccination still could spread the virus.

There are clear advantages aside from the convenience of one shot. Local health officials are looking to use the J&J option in mobile vaccination clinics, homeless shelters, even with sailors who are spending months on fishing vessels — communities where it’s hard to be sure someone will come back in three to four weeks for a second vaccination.

The J&J vaccine also is easier to handle, lasting three months in the refrigerator compared to the Pfizer and Moderna options, which must be frozen.

“We’re chomping at the bit to get more supply. That’s the limiting factor for us right now,” said Dr. Matt Anderson of UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin, where staffers were readying electronic health records, staffing and vaccine storage in anticipation of offering J&J shots soon.

The FDA said studies detected no serious side effects. Like other COVID-19 vaccines, the main side effects of the J&J shot are pain at the injection site and flu-like fever, fatigue and headache.

An FDA fact sheet for vaccine recipients says there is “a remote chance” that people may experience a severe allergic reaction to the shot, a rare risk seen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Such reactions are treatable, and vaccine recipients are supposed to be briefly monitored after the injection.

The vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in adults 18 and older for now. But like other manufacturers, J&J is about to study how it works in teens before moving to younger children later in the year, and also plans a study in pregnant women.

All COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the new coronavirus, usually by spotting the spikey protein that coats it. But they’re made in very different ways.

J&J’s shot uses a cold virus like a Trojan horse to carry the spike gene into the body, where cells make harmless copies of the protein to prime the immune system in case the real virus comes along. It’s the same technology the company used in making an Ebola vaccine, and similar to COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and China’s CanSino Biologics.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made with a different technology, a piece of genetic code called messenger RNA that spurs cells to make those harmless spike copies.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, already used in Britain and numerous other countries, is finishing a large U.S. study needed for FDA clearance. Also in the pipeline, Novavax uses a still different technology, made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein, and has reported preliminary findings from a British study suggesting strong protection.

Still other countries are using “inactivated vaccines,” made with killed coronavirus by Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm.

___

Associated Press journalists Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Marion Renault contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 491849

Reported Deaths: 9869
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson707641366
Mobile35937724
Madison32307450
Tuscaloosa24024410
Montgomery22502499
Shelby21848214
Baldwin19698277
Lee14926151
Morgan13624251
Calhoun13202285
Etowah13154319
Marshall11243208
Houston10058259
Limestone9348134
Elmore9345182
Cullman8879179
St. Clair8799221
Lauderdale8588210
DeKalb8436174
Talladega7500163
Walker6509251
Jackson6483102
Autauga622890
Blount6084125
Colbert6004118
Coffee5235102
Dale4627106
Russell402930
Franklin398876
Covington3949106
Chilton386298
Escambia377472
Tallapoosa3572141
Clarke343149
Chambers3399108
Dallas3397141
Pike292972
Lawrence282284
Marion281295
Winston246266
Bibb244560
Geneva238870
Marengo233755
Pickens223954
Barbour210651
Hale209068
Fayette199956
Butler195265
Henry182041
Cherokee176438
Monroe166038
Randolph163140
Washington156334
Crenshaw144054
Clay143454
Macon141643
Cleburne137139
Lamar132432
Lowndes130749
Wilcox121425
Bullock116336
Conecuh106523
Perry105427
Sumter98331
Coosa88623
Greene87132
Choctaw54923
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 772513

Reported Deaths: 11377
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby869581488
Davidson81174854
Knox45487578
Hamilton40180462
Rutherford38104382
Williamson25145202
Sumner21260315
Montgomery17310212
Out of TN1684093
Wilson16293212
Unassigned15750127
Sullivan14265273
Blount13990179
Bradley12824138
Washington12723234
Maury12176162
Sevier11967163
Putnam10579168
Madison10078228
Robertson8909119
Hamblen7987162
Anderson7941156
Greene7271145
Tipton6919101
Coffee6294114
Dickson6183106
Gibson6178140
Cumberland6093120
Carter5949152
McMinn590290
Roane585896
Bedford5776118
Loudon565865
Jefferson5620117
Lawrence555682
Warren530475
Monroe529890
Dyer5228101
Hawkins521694
Franklin471485
Fayette465571
Obion436494
Rhea413473
Lincoln412062
Cocke397292
Marshall389955
Cheatham389444
Campbell379659
Weakley378359
Giles372196
Henderson361473
Carroll347381
Hardeman338064
White335666
Macon335573
Hardin330763
Lauderdale309442
Henry299475
Marion291642
Wayne286730
Scott285842
Overton284257
Claiborne276967
McNairy266252
Haywood264660
Hickman263941
DeKalb262049
Smith254636
Grainger242246
Trousdale238522
Morgan229037
Fentress228544
Johnson215938
Chester200747
Bledsoe199710
Crockett197147
Unicoi180047
Polk174922
Cannon174229
Union171131
Grundy167730
Lake167526
Sequatchie154925
Decatur153237
Humphreys152221
Benton150539
Lewis146825
Meigs125721
Jackson125134
Stewart123324
Clay106530
Perry102827
Houston102431
Moore94116
Van Buren79320
Pickett74623
Hancock49612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events