It’s official: Madison County mask mandate ends April 9 (but leaders say you should still wear one)

The Madison County Board of Health announced Thursday that it has agreed to lift the county’s mask-wearing mandate at 5 p.m. April 9.

This is the same day and time the Alabama mask-wearing order ends.

Both were put in place last year to fight the spread of coronavirus. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said last week that he expected the order to be lifted in Madison County.

But, just like their state counterparts, the Madison board says people should keep wearing masks.

“We must be careful and remember that many are still vulnerable. This pandemic is NOT over, and we must not let our guard down,” the board says in the announcement.

This part was put in bold type: The physicians on the Madison County Board of Health recommend that schools, businesses, health care facilities, nursing homes, and crowded places continue to require face coverings.

The announcement, signed by board chair Dr. Sherrie Squyres and county Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers, also says the order will be re-instated if needed to protect citizens.

