"It’s like a cloud’s still over us because of this," family member of two murder victims describes

The trial of a Moulton man accused of killing a father and son is delayed due to the coronavirus.

Earl Coburn is charged with four counts of capital murder from 2016; two for the shooting deaths of Hubert and Micah White, one for burglary, and one for murder by or through a deadly weapon used upon a victim inside a vehicle.



His trial was set to begin on Nov. 29, but it was pushed back after he was previously admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus.

WAAY 31 spoke with the victim's family about the trial being pushed back again.

Family members of Hubert and Micah were looking forward to finally getting some closure with Coburn's capital murder trial. However, that closure isn't going to come until at least 2022.

Summer Goode said the murder is something they're reminded of each and every day.

"Our family still suffers every day," said Goode.

Goode is the cousin of Micah.

She and her family have been waiting since 2016 for Coburn's trial to begin.

Investigators said Micah was shot inside his truck in the parking lot of a local church, and his dad, Hubert, was killed inside his home on County Road 271.

"We still live right there on 217. I see the church every morning, every night, and to know that they’re not doing anything about it, it’s just heartbreaking for us," said Goode.

Coburn is Micah's former father-in-law and family members said the shooting stems from a custody battle between Micah and his ex-wife.

The trial was set to begin on Nov. 29, but Coburn was in the ICU with the coronavirus in early November.

He's back in the Lawrence County Jail. According to Coburn's attorney, he's in a separate cell, still on oxygen, and isn't healthy enough to stand trial.

Friends and family members of the Whites are left waiting.

“How do we start putting stuff back together, knowing that our courts can’t do nothing about it?" Goode questioned. "I mean, he’s just sitting there like nothing, like nothing happened."

She wonders why the trial was postponed until 2022 at the earliest.

“I don’t understand why they keep continuing it, why do our tax dollars keep paying to take care of him?"

Goode said the trial's been postponed too many times, and each time it happens, they're reminded of that September day back in 2016.

"I don’t think I could express what it’s done to the whole family and 217 in general from the top to the bottom, I mean, nothing’s the same. It’s like a cloud’s still over us because of this," she said.

The new trial date hasn't been set yet.