“It’s dreadful. It’s devastating," an ICU nurse describes working during the pandemic

Hospitals and their employees are at a breaking point with the coronavirus. ICU beds are completely full across the state, and the pandemic is worse now than it was in 2020.

WAAY 31 spoke with an ICU nurse at Huntsville Hospital about what it's like working the pandemic.

“It’s dreadful. It’s devastating," said Nicole Minor.

Minor's been an ICU nurse at Huntsville Hospital for three years. She said they felt relief in the spring when the number of COVID patients went down, but now, ICU beds are completely full across the state of Alabama and the virus is spreading faster than ever.

“We always expected it to come back, but we never expected it to get this bad again," she said.

Minor said her patients keep getting younger and younger because of the delta variant. She sees patients who are like her, and in their mid 20's.

“Seeing patients that are closer to my age is very scary because you’re always like, ‘No, this isn’t going to happen to me. I’m not going to get COVID, or even if I do, I’m not going to get very sick,’ but it’s scary because these patients, most of our patients are on a ventilator and require a lot of care. They’re very sick," Minor said.

She said it feels like a never-ending cycle.

“The past two weeks that I’ve been here, I have seen a death every single day in this unit, and I have seen mothers, fathers, children, just come in and it’s devastating," she said. "They don’t understand why. You know, they just beg and plead, they’re just like, you know, ‘Don’t leave.’ That’s the hardest thing to just sit there and watch because it’s just at that point we know there’s nothing else we can do at this point.”

Minor said the delta variant is causing their patient's health to decline quickly. She said nothing can really prepare you for the emotional and mental strain the pandemic can have.

“It weighs very heavily on me, and I think I can speak for not only myself but for my coworkers, we are all having a very hard time with it. Those things just don’t go away from your mind, and you can’t separate those. You used to just leave work at work when you go home, and separate those things, but in this environment, you just can’t.”

Minor said the pandemic is taking a toll on the employees.

“We’re overworked, we’re exhausted, we’re tired, and we’re still here trying to give these families and patients the care that they deserve, and we’re still trying to do everything that we can, but we’re so tired," Minor explained.

Minor said in a two-week time period, she witnessed at least one person die from the coronavirus, every single day she worked.

She said their family members ask them to do anything to keep their loved one alive, but Minor said sometimes there's nothing left to do.

“The maximum support that we can give them on the ventilator. They are on the maximum support of the medications that we can give them to keep their blood pressure up, and there is literally nothing else that we can do, and it’s just giving them enough time for their family to say their goodbyes. That’s the hardest thing.”

Minor and other health care workers are begging for everyone to get vaccinated.