Inmate convicted of rape in Franklin County dies after testing positive for coronavirus

An inmate convicted of rape in Franklin County died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release Wednesday night that Jimmy Carl James, 75, died on Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

James, who the state says had multiple preexisting medical conditions, was transferred to a local hospital on Dec. 10 after having symptoms of the virus. He tested positive for the virus upon admission and remained there until his death.

Also, on Wednesday, the state confirmed six more coronavirus cases among inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest and three more cases among staff members.

You can find the Alabama Department of Corrections’ coronavirus dashboard here.