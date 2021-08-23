Increased demand for COVID tests as Delta variant spreads

The Delta variant is the most transmissible variant of COVID-19 yet meaning the demand for testing is unlike anything seen before.

A UAB expert says the amount of virus in a person's nose is a thousand times higher with the Delta variant compared to the normal COVID strain. That's why more and more people are looking to get tested for covid-19.

"We are in a very, very, very difficult place right now, and I have some serious concerns on what these next few weeks hold for all of us," Dr. David Kimberlin said.

On Monday, several people stood outside the Huntsville Fever and Flu Clinic waiting for a test. At times, the car line stretched on to Governor's Drive. The clinic says they've seen a 5.4% increase in patients in the last week. On average, they're seeing around 129 people a day.

"Delta is a very concerning move or turn of events for us. No question about it," Dr. Kimberlin said. "It's mutated in such a way, evolved in such a way that it spreads exceptionally easily from one person to the next."

The impact can be seen across the state. The state health department reports around 29,000 nucleic acid amplification COVID tests were administered across the state the week of July 11th. That number nearly quadrupled to 115,000 tests administered the week of August 17th.

"The trend overall does not seem to be yielding across the country, but the Gulf states are pretty much continuing to be on fire. Alabama is number 4 in the country right now for number of cases per 100 thousand people," Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said.

Unlike last year, we now have plenty of tests to meet the increased demand for testing. However, the state health departments says their main concern is staffing.

"We have staff giving vaccine and staff giving tests and we are trying to balance that demand," Dr. Karen Landers said.

Right now, close to 22% of all tests administered in the state are coming back positive. That's more than double the high risk benchmark of 10%. The overwhelming majority of the state and all of North Alabama is considered to be at high risk of transmission.

That's why health experts urge people to take the necessary precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing and most importantly getting the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Paul goepfert, director of alabama vaccine research clinic

"They are our best weapon against this disease," Dr. Paul Goepfert said.

Though the vaccine is not a cure, doctors say it will keep you safe from the worst symptoms.

"These vaccines are still working incredibly well to prevent serious disease and keeping people out of the hospital and keeping people from dying," Dr. Goepfert explained.

Dr. Goepfert add that the vaccine is up to 90% effective in protecting against severe disease. He and other health officials hope more people choose to get it now that the Pfizer vaccine is fully FDA approved.