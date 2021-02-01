In-door dining to start back up at Phuket Thai restaurant in Huntsville

Most restaurants in Alabama have re-opened their indoor dining.

Phuket Thai Restaurant has kept its in-door dining closed since the pandemic began in March. They offered pickup and delivery only.

Owner Suwit Phornroekngam said it's finally time to open indoor dining on Wednesday.

"We think it's going to be better because the numbers have been better the past few weeks," said Phorneroekngam.

The Thai restaurant is taking all the necessary coronavirus safety precautions.

"What we plan is to have only nine tables in the dining, like 25%," said Phorneroekngam.

Phorneroekngam said that business was fine during the spring and summer, when the outside patio was open. He said with the colder weather here, business dropped around 30%.

The restaurant will be reservation only. You can make a reservation on their website.