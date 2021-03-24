Huntsville doctor, Crestwood Medical CEO says immunity for coronavirus appears to last at least three to four months

Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccines, but doctors are still unsure how long immunity lasts.

CEO of Crestwood Medical Center Dr. Pam Hudson said Wednesday that immunity for coronavirus appears to last three to four months at least.

That timeframe, though, is about how long people have been able to get the vaccine. Hudson says the coronavirus could end up like influenza, where the virus mutates just enough that vaccine makers have to keep adjusting the vaccine.

"I would say by the summer, we would have some better indication of that. It wouldn't surprise me if we ended up in a booster-type situation with the coronavirus," said Dr. Hudson.

She said she hopes people continue to be cautious as the summer approaches and we move back into our former normal.