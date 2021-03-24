Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Huntsville doctor, Crestwood Medical CEO says immunity for coronavirus appears to last at least three to four months

Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccines, but doctors are still unsure how long immunity lasts.

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccines, but doctors are still unsure how long immunity lasts.

CEO of Crestwood Medical Center Dr. Pam Hudson said Wednesday that immunity for coronavirus appears to last three to four months at least.

Coronavirus vaccine vials

That timeframe, though, is about how long people have been able to get the vaccine. Hudson says the coronavirus could end up like influenza, where the virus mutates just enough that vaccine makers have to keep adjusting the vaccine.

"I would say by the summer, we would have some better indication of that. It wouldn't surprise me if we ended up in a booster-type situation with the coronavirus," said Dr. Hudson.

She said she hopes people continue to be cautious as the summer approaches and we move back into our former normal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511789

Reported Deaths: 10450
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740931447
Mobile37320777
Madison33285485
Tuscaloosa24871434
Montgomery23451543
Shelby22824230
Baldwin20354297
Lee15292166
Calhoun14162304
Morgan14072260
Etowah13608339
Marshall11806218
Houston10257269
Elmore9851199
Limestone9676142
Cullman9294186
St. Clair9277231
Lauderdale9034217
DeKalb8670179
Talladega7882167
Walker7017269
Jackson6702105
Autauga652599
Blount6388130
Colbert6127125
Coffee5346107
Dale4727109
Russell419436
Franklin418082
Covington4030110
Chilton4006108
Escambia384574
Tallapoosa3834144
Dallas3505146
Clarke347857
Chambers3470114
Marion304099
Pike299574
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb253058
Marengo248958
Geneva243271
Pickens232157
Barbour221354
Hale214972
Butler207366
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173441
Monroe169539
Washington163438
Macon152147
Crenshaw149057
Clay147954
Cleburne144541
Lamar137233
Lowndes135752
Wilcox124626
Bullock119539
Conecuh108525
Perry107727
Sumter102431
Coosa94324
Greene89933
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 803104

Reported Deaths: 11747
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby896251538
Davidson84489884
Knox47770604
Hamilton41900471
Rutherford40196400
Williamson26223210
Sumner22207330
Montgomery18071215
Out of TN17966104
Wilson17296216
Unassigned16192129
Sullivan15129280
Blount14575189
Bradley13779142
Washington13209236
Sevier12663168
Maury12552162
Putnam10884173
Madison10333236
Robertson9245125
Anderson8381160
Hamblen8293170
Greene7438149
Tipton7082104
Coffee6630117
Dickson6443107
Cumberland6279125
Gibson6254141
Carter6129155
McMinn612594
Bedford6086123
Roane603997
Jefferson5879121
Loudon585868
Lawrence564986
Monroe551293
Hawkins5472102
Warren539980
Dyer5295103
Franklin492987
Fayette476875
Obion441495
Cocke428197
Rhea422075
Lincoln421662
Cheatham416948
Marshall400257
Campbell396659
Weakley387960
Giles382298
Henderson364974
Carroll352181
White345568
Macon344374
Hardeman341763
Hardin338165
Lauderdale310544
Henry305975
Marion303345
Scott295844
Claiborne293972
Wayne292533
Overton290958
Hickman273243
McNairy272553
DeKalb271052
Haywood266460
Smith264636
Grainger250047
Trousdale243622
Morgan236138
Fentress233845
Johnson221038
Chester206148
Bledsoe205411
Crockett197748
Polk188124
Unicoi185948
Cannon183531
Union180834
Grundy173130
Lake168326
Sequatchie161026
Humphreys159921
Decatur155637
Benton154539
Lewis150325
Meigs129723
Jackson127835
Stewart126726
Clay107631
Houston105533
Perry105228
Moore96517
Van Buren81221
Pickett75123
Hancock52012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events