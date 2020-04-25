Clear

IRS to send out about 150 million more stimulus checks over next few weeks

Some people told WAAY 31 they had to make changes to banking account information before receiving a stimulus check.

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

This evening many people across North Alabama say they are still waiting for their stimulus checks. Members of the IRS say at least 1.3 million economic impact payments have been made in Alabama and there are still more to come over the next few weeks.

After making those changes, they are now going online and checking their mailboxes every day to see if they received that money.

"Everyone else was getting it and we thought something must not be right here, so we decided maybe we need to check into that," said Athens resident, Deb Ezell.

"I'm not too worried about when it's coming but it's going to be a blessing for sure.," said Athens resident, Lindsay Cravens.

These two women have one thing in common: they haven't received their stimulus checks yet.

"We're okay. We are being patient," said Cravens.

Both women said they filed their 2018 taxes and were never notified there was missing banking information.

"Clicked on the get my payment link and submitted my information and it did say I qualified for the stimulus check but they didn't have my bank account information," said Cravens.

"We had to go online to irs.Gov and update our banking information," said Ezell.

Lindsay Cravens says her family is financially okay right now, but she could still use the help.

"We haven't purchased a home yet so i think we are going to set it aside for a down payment on a home this year," said Cravens.

Deb Ezell on the other hand, is going to donate her stimulus check to people in her church.

"Since we've been blessed and we have income coming in, we want to be able to help in other ways with people who may be struggling right now," said Ezell.

Both women say they hope people who need the money get their stimulus checks soon.

"I know a lot of people are struggling right now and I do feel bad about that. There are some that are desperate and need it.," said Cravens.

"If you have a job right now, take that stimulus check and use it to help other people," said Ezell.

The IRS tells WAAY 31 about 150 million payments will be sent out over the next few weeks.

The IRS is encouraging people to visit their website for the latest updates on payments.

