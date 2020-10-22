IPads donated to Huntsville veterans home to keep residents in touch with families during the pandemic

On Thursday, five iPads were donated to Huntsville's Tut Fann State Veterans Home so residents can speak with their families more often.

The activity director at Tut Fann, Rae Kyrc, said many of the veterans have not been able to see their loved ones face-to-face since the pandemic began.

“They miss their families. It’s been the hardest thing to see it just in their eyes, you can tell in their demeanor and a lot of them are in the various stages of dementia so they don’t understand," said Kyrc. "They don’t understand why their loved one isn’t coming here.”

The Association of the U.S. Army donated the devices.

Tut Fann staff members said they believe this will help the veterans get that connection with friends and family they've been missing.