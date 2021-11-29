"I wouldn't be surprised if it's already here": US braces for first case of new Omicron variant

Health officials are bracing themselves for the first cases of the new covid variant in the US.

"This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," President Joe Biden said.

Still, local health officials are urging you to take precautions now.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it's already here," infectious disease expert Dr. Ali Hassoun said.

He says the new US travel ban that went into effect Monday will do little to prevent Omicron from coming to the US.

"This is like a reflex response in a way. I think it's making people more panicky rather than it's going to help," Dr. Hassoun said.

Health officials are concerned about the new variant because it contains mutations they've never seen before. Dr. Hassoun explained that the mutations are focused on the protein spikes that help the virus attach to human cells. He says from what they've seen so far in South Africa the Omicron variant actually seems to be a milder version of the virus, but he's stil cautious.

"At the moment, these are all hypothetical presumptions," Dr. Hassoun said.

While there is no definite data on how aggressive or problematic this variant could be, health officials have their concerns.

"Our main concern is if it makes the vaccine less effective? If it makes the monoclonal antibody infusion not useful?" Dr. Hassoun questioned. "We don't know that yet, but it's a possibility."

That's why he's encouraging everyone to take the necessary precautions.

"I think we need to treat it like everything else in the way of prevention, masking and physical distancing, and hand hygiene because they are the most effective way to reduce transmission and then vaccination," Dr. Hassoun said.

He says early testing will also make a difference in how we tackle this COVID variant. So far, Alabama has identified 10 separate variants of concern, and Dr. Hassoun believes we should be able to handle this next variant as well.

"I don't think we need to lock down because we have enough experience to deal with this, but we really need to think wisely on how to deal with everything and act appropriately," Dr. Hassoun said.