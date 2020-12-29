Clear

‘I was scared out of my mind:’ North Alabama nurses open up about the fight against coronavirus

WAAY 31 spoke with two nurses at Huntsville Hospital about their fears, challenges and hopes after battling on the Covid-19 frontlines.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 12:16 PM
Posted By: Pat Simon

Health care workers do not stop for the holidays, especially those who have been caring for coronavirus patients now for more than nine months straight.

Recently, two registered nurses at Huntsville Hospital who have been on the front lines since day one, opened up candidly to WAAY 31 about their challenges and fears while handling coronavirus patients along with their hopes for the future.

"When April came around we were like deer in the headlights," described Tia Marie Stevenson, a registered nurse at Huntsville Hospital. 

"Chaos, just pure chaos," added Elise Foster, also a registered nurse and charge nurse at Huntsville Hospital.

Foster detailed the early days when Covid-19 patients began to arrive at the hospital. In her words, the initial days were hectic, to put it mildly.

"It was fear because nobody knew what this was. You were getting email after email policy was changing," recalled Foster.

Foster knew then and there, they were about to be in a medical fight of a lifetime. 

"We don't close units down for the flu. We don't cancel elective surgeries for the flu," said Foster. "This disease is extremely real and honestly is scary. What it does to a person we still don't know everything about it."

For both Foster and Stevenson, the early days were not only challenging professionally, but also personally. Long hours, uncertainty and coping with dying patients created a physical and mental burden for life at home, too.

"There were several of us that did send our families away. I sent mine to my parents down in South Alabama for a good 4 to 5 weeks in April. And it was hard," said Foster. "I've gone home many mornings crying and I know a lot of my coworkers have, but we do lean on each other."

"A lot of times our families don't really understand . Yeah, we could talk to them about it, but they don't understand because they're not here." added Stevenson. "This is very emotional and sometimes you just wanna hug that's it."

Stevenson noted that the hospital staff as a whole eventually learned to be flexible and many times make immediate changes as medical guidelines changed at a moment's notice.

"It's kind of forced us to you know work on how we adjust to every situation because unpredictable happens every day." said Stevenson.

Both nurses also opened up about losing patients due to Covid-19. They describe much the same as losing a close friend.

"I have had more nurses in rooms holding hands of people that are dying that I've ever seen," said Foster.

"You want to be there with a loved one to hold her hand, but I want people to understand that's what we're doing and that's not going to make up for the fact that you're not there with mom or dad or your brother or a sister, but we are trying our hardest."

Then, there are the good days - the days when coronavirus patients are released. Patients in recovery are music to the hearts of these nurses.

"You get attached to them - a lot of them especially the ones who have been here for a while," said Stevenson. "Yeah, it's like family."

It takes very special people to put in grueling hours with very few breaks during a pandemic in a battle against a mysterious disease, but these two nurses hold their heads up as they continue the fight on the frontlines. A battle that does not appear to be ending anytime soon,  

They take the time to lift each other up and give credit to those serving right their with them.

"I cannot even describe what all these nurses have done," Foster proudly exclaimed. "They have impressed me more than anybody."

Now with new vaccines to help in the fight, these nurses have become cautionsly optimistic about the days ahead.

"There's a light at the end of this," said Stevenson. "If we all work together, wear our masks and do what we're supposed to be doing, we'll get through this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347897

Reported Deaths: 4712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49981675
Mobile25171489
Madison21385179
Tuscaloosa17859216
Montgomery15678271
Shelby15159103
Baldwin12962152
Morgan1025287
Lee992874
Etowah970491
Calhoun9286149
Marshall886584
Houston694963
Cullman677476
DeKalb673458
Limestone656155
St. Clair628071
Lauderdale616268
Elmore606381
Walker5046133
Talladega495374
Jackson491534
Blount448358
Colbert446959
Autauga406547
Coffee343038
Dale320163
Franklin316936
Chilton284554
Covington279638
Russell26946
Dallas268939
Escambia254434
Clarke231125
Tallapoosa230498
Chambers222961
Marion200443
Lawrence195842
Winston192127
Pike191223
Bibb176242
Marengo175526
Pickens168126
Geneva160418
Butler145745
Barbour141732
Hale139533
Fayette139319
Cherokee137223
Randolph122130
Henry11788
Washington115924
Monroe111211
Clay111134
Lamar101715
Cleburne99916
Macon97430
Lowndes92232
Crenshaw91236
Wilcox85319
Perry8369
Bullock83020
Conecuh82417
Sumter82224
Greene63320
Choctaw48722
Coosa4807
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 567792

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby65005859
Davidson59345549
Knox31414272
Rutherford27679235
Hamilton27156258
Williamson17207119
Sumner15219199
Unassigned1519480
Out of TN1499864
Wilson12038122
Montgomery11076121
Sullivan10443172
Washington9908157
Blount944994
Maury9023102
Bradley875465
Sevier866764
Putnam8481118
Madison7779151
Robertson631673
Hamblen566279
Anderson546158
Greene537190
Tipton527452
Gibson487187
Coffee476966
Dickson450558
Bedford443059
Carter430782
Warren429534
Lawrence429457
McMinn424161
Cumberland422551
Roane417049
Dyer413868
Loudon404635
Jefferson373657
Monroe372353
Obion353568
Hawkins349554
Franklin342346
Fayette323847
Lincoln316031
Rhea306746
Weakley300342
Henderson285841
Hardeman279341
Cheatham275523
Marshall275328
Cocke273939
White267037
Carroll262250
Campbell262035
Lauderdale256528
Giles255460
Hardin253534
Macon249241
Wayne236716
Henry226934
Trousdale213612
Haywood213136
Overton210541
DeKalb202431
Smith201223
McNairy198537
Scott192420
Hickman185126
Fentress183627
Marion179125
Johnson175828
Grainger173524
Claiborne161118
Crockett158529
Bledsoe15389
Morgan146911
Chester144728
Unicoi140339
Lake138612
Cannon132811
Decatur131418
Union118914
Grundy116216
Benton115030
Humphreys113812
Lewis113219
Sequatchie112310
Polk111416
Meigs93415
Jackson93219
Stewart85220
Perry83823
Clay82523
Houston78522
Moore6706
Pickett54217
Van Buren5366
Hancock3194

Most Popular Stories

Community Events