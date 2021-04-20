Huntsville's Space Camp prepares for summer camp, coronavirus safety precautions

Huntsville’s Space and Rocket Center is preparing for possibly its biggest mission yet – operating a summer camp during a pandemic.

The Vice President of Space Camp, Robin Soprano, says “We are thrilled to be able to reopen our doors.”

In about a month, kids from all across the country will be traveling to Huntsville to participate in this weeklong program.

"In our mission control, our technicians are installing some acrylic barriers where we can sit students who are less than six feet with their mask on and a barrier in between," says Soprano.

The camp is operating at 50% capacity. All students and staff will be required to wear face masks and stay six feet apart. In years past, Space Camp would host kids from over 100 different countries, but this year, students will only be traveling from inside the continental U.S.

“Lots of folks who would love to come and be with us this summer, but they do understand the restrictions of travel," Soprano explained.

However, the travel restrictions are not decreasing demand. Soprano says they currently have hundreds on the waitlist, probably because kids are excited to be in a social setting once again.

"For many of the children who've been at school doing virtual school for the last year, who have not had a chance to socialize and be with other children, we found that we can do it and still be safe and still be six feet apart with masks, and we can still have a great time," says Soprano.

Space Camp will be in session starting May 23 until their final mission on Sept. 3. Although all of the camper spots are sold out, they are currently hiring for lifeguards, ropes course instructors, and kitchen staff. Those interested can apply at rocketcenter.com/careers.