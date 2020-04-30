Huntsville’s Parkway Place Mall reopening with new guidelines

Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville has implemented new safety measures to protect employees and shoppers when it reopens on Friday.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
It says the following measures are in place until further notice:
- We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.
- Encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Prohibit groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.
- Mall events are cancelled or postponed until further notice.
- Closed until further notice:
- Food court seating areas
- Children’s play area
- Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces
- Drinking fountains
- Require mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.
- Require all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
- Encourage our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
- Place hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
- Conduct temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Require that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare provider.
- Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
- Require each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.
