The John Hunt Park coronavirus testing site in Huntsville has reached its capacity for Tuesday.

Huntsville Hospital said in a statement on Tuesday at 10:44 a.m. that registrations at the drive-thru testing site reached the maximum capacity of 350 tests.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this presents,” the hospital said in the statement.

The site is open every day through Friday. It opens at 9 a.m. each day.