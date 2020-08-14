Huntsville’s EarlyWorks Family of Museums seeks $500,000 in donations to stay open

The EarlyWorks Family of Museums in Huntsville is asking for donations to be able to stay open.

It said in a news release Friday afternoon that the coronavirus pandemic and a four-month closure negatively affected every part of the business. While the nonprofit is now back open, it says the financial hardship continues.

“Typically, the EarlyWorks education mission is supported by welcoming thousands of individual guests and school groups, holding private events and by hosting large scale fundraising events; including the WhistleStop BBQ Festival in May and Santa’s Village during the holiday season. All of these efforts have been restricted or cancelled due to Covid-19,” the news release says.

The nonprofit launched a GoFundMe account, which you can find here. The goal is to raise $500,000.