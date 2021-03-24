Huntsville's Crestwood Medical Center CEO discusses staying safe during severe weather amid the pandemic

Severe weather is approaching North Alabama, and you might need to go to a storm shelter, but that means potentially exposing yourself to coronavirus.

The CEO of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville Dr. Pam Hudson said on Wednesday that her advice to people who have to go to storm shelters is the same, mask up! She said everyone should also try to keep their distance as best they can in the storm shelters.

People should also bring hand sanitizer with them.

Hudson said she's pretty certain that most storm shelters have taken the coronavirus pandemic into account.

"Since most of our shelters are run by volunteer agencies and public organizations, they have already taken this into account. Notable exception might be a family who has a tornado shelter, but again, if it's in your same family group, that would be of limited risk," said Dr. Hudson.

That potential threat of severe weather across North Alabama Thursday could delay coronavirus vaccine appointments for some people.

Hudson said Wednesday it is not concerning if you miss your second dose vaccine appointment because of severe weather. She said the vaccine is not to the minute or to the day sensitive, so waiting a day or even several because of severe weather is not concerning.

She said the CDC has come out with recommendations for getting your second dose past the scheduled date.

"Just rest assured that those vaccine doses will either be, you'll either be added on to a clinic. You're not going to be put off for a month. You'll be put off a day maybe, or two or three days at the most," said Dr. Hudson.

She says the vaccine agencies will put out some information if it is not safe enough to travel to come get your vaccine.