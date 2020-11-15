Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center temporarily closes

Precautions against the further spread of COVID-19 are causing another temporary closure.

On Sunday evening, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced that its administrative office would close along with the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center and the Huntsville International Airport visitors kiosk.

The closure is set to last through Wednesday, November 18 "to allow for a thorough deep cleaning."

