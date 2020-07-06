Huntsville Hospital cancels some elective procedures as coronavirus hospitalizations surge

Huntsville Hospital has cancelled some elective procedures to ensure there is enough room in the hospital.

Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President of Operations, said the change took effect on Monday. He said it includes elective surgeries that require a bed for the patient after the surgery.

The change only impacts the Huntsville Hospital main campus.

We’re told staff members who aren’t needed for some surgeries have been moved to other areas of the hospital, and no employees have been furloughed.

The system’s caregiver policy has not changed. It allows patients to have one caregiver with them.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 72 inpatients with coronavirus in Huntsville Hospital's Madison County facilities. Sixty-three of these patients are at the Huntsville Hospital main campus.

There are more than 140 inpatients with coronavirus in the entire Huntsville Hospital system in North Alabama. Twenty-seven of these patients are in the ICU, and 13 of them are on ventilators.

Currently, the youngest hospitalized patient is 16 years old and the oldest is 94. The average age of the patients hospitalized with coronavirus is 56. Doughty said 90% of these patients have comorbidities.

According to Doughty, there are about 250 available ventilators in the hospitals. He said three surgical floors were converted to “COVID-19 floors.”

You can find the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact in North Alabama here.