Huntsville volunteers help get students food during coronavirus school closure

Volunteers across Huntsville are lending a hand to help get students the food they need while class is out of session because of the coronavirus.

From 9 in the morning until 6 at night every weekday until April 3, you can donate food for Huntsville City Schools students at The Rock Church on Holmes Avenue.

Volunteers say they have gotten a lot of support, but they need more to keep up with the need.

This program is a collaborative effort from groups like Manna House from the Huntsville Dream Center and churches around Huntsville.

Huntsville City Schools families can pick up meals for students from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lee High School, Chaffee Elementary, Morris School, McDonnell Elementary, Lakewood Elementary and Highland Elementary.

The director of the Huntsville Dream Center said it’s about feeding students, but it's also about a community coming together during these uncertain times.

"We've got, I think, 20 churches that are coming together for this effort, so it's a wonderful thing to get to do that, minister to the students and their families and just try to spread some hope while we are doing it," said Chris Mitchell, director of the Huntsville Dream Center.

Right now, this program is set to continue through April 6.