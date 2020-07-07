Huntsville veterans home employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee self-reported the diagnosis on Tuesday, said Bob Horton, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman.

Horton said the employee last worked on July 1.

He said residents who had contact with the employee are isolated, and employees who had contact are in self-quarantine.

Horton said this is the first reported case of an employee at the home to test positive.

Horton also said:

The state veterans homes began screening all employees and visitors on March 10 at pre-entrance points to the facilities. A person with a fever or who exhibits flu or cold symptoms are not allowed inside the facilities.

On March 12, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) and the state veterans home care provider, Health Management Resources (HMR), implemented a restrictive visitation policy at the state’s four veterans homes to control exposing employees and veteran residents to the virus, and in early April, the homes discontinued new admissions.

By the end of May, all four homes completed universal testing for all residents and employees. The tests show that all residents at the four state veterans homes are virus-free.

The state veterans homes, as long-term care facilities, have in place protocols for infection prevention and control (IPC). In response to the COVID-19 virus, the homes expanded IPC based on guidelines for prevention, detection, and transmission of the virus, and by following protective measures for employees and residents.

The ADVA and HMR continue to work closely with the state and federal agencies on all reported positive cases.

Information about ADVA’s veterans homes visitation policy and other precautionary measures the department is taking in its response to the COVID-19 crisis is posted to the department’s website at www.va.alabama.gov.